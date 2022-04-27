Laos Confirms 470 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 470 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2,603 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 470 new cases confirmed.

There were 457 cases of community spread and 13 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 266 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw eighteen cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were thirty-five cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were thirty-four cases.

In Bokeo Province saw two cases.

Khammouane Province saw five cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,213 active cases of Covid-19, with 738 confirmed deaths, and 206,512 total cases.

Meanwhile, 48 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 78.58% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 65.85%.