Laos Confirms 315 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 315 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 1,972 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 315 new cases confirmed.

There were 306 cases of community spread and 09 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 189 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw thirteen cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were twelve cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were twenty-nine cases.

In Bokeo Province saw three cases.

Khammouane Province saw seven cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,194 active cases of Covid-19, with 743 confirmed deaths, and 191,275 total cases.

Meanwhile, 49 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 78.66% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 66.25%.