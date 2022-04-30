Top US Official on East Asian Affairs to Visit Laos and Cambodia

The US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J Kritenbrink will visit Cambodia and Laos from 1 – 7 May.

A statement from the US Embassy in Cambodia on Saturday said the visit will highlight US commitment to two of the youngest and most dynamic societies in the region, reinforcing ASEAN centrality, underscoring the United States’ commitment to the Mekong-US Partnership to address transboundary challenges and promoting a secure, open and prosperous Mekong sub-region.

In Laos, Kritenbrink will meet with Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphane Savanphet, and officials from the Mekong River Commission. The Assistant Secretary will also engage with the alumni of the Department of State exchange programs.

He will also lead the US-Laos Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue to discuss closer US-Laos cooperation and forge deeper connections with Laos as the 2022 Mekong-US Partnership co-chair.

In Cambodia, Kritenbrink will meet with Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and other senior officials, and youth and civil society leaders to discuss bilateral relationships and US support for Cambodia as ASEAN Chair.

In both countries, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will discuss the upcoming US-ASEAN Special Summit that President Biden will host in Washington from May 12-13.