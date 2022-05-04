Vietnam Announces USD 500,000 Donation to Ukraine During Japanese PM Visit

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh announced a USD 500,000 donation in humanitarian aid to Ukraine during a visit by the Prime Minister of Japan.

The announcement was made following talks between Prime Minister Pham and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on 1 May, according to Voice of Vietnam.

The Japanese Prime Minister visited a number of ASEAN member countries in recent days, including Thailand and Indonesia, as well as Vietnam. He also met with leaders from Laos and Cambodia last month at the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit.

High on his agenda has been the war in Ukraine, highlighting the need to establish a cease-fire and deliver humanitarian aid.

While in Vietnam, PM Kishida and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh agreed to boost economic and security ties while calling for an end to war.

Japan and Vietnam have affirmed the need to respect the basic principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, especially the principles of respect for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Vietnam has expressed a comprehensive view on humanitarian issues in Ukraine and is willing to make active contributions to humanitarian relief activities, diplomatic processes, dialogue, and negotiations.

In that spirit, Vietnam will provide humanitarian assistance of USD 500,000 to Ukraine through international humanitarian organizations.