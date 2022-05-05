Laos Confirms 230 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 230 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported tests 2,323 were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 230 new cases confirmed.

There were 210 cases of community spread and 20 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 128 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw eight cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were five cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were eleven cases.

In Bokeo Province saw one case.

Khammouane Province saw four cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 436 active cases of Covid-19, with 748 confirmed deaths, and 208,368 total cases.

Meanwhile, 62 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 78.80% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 67.08%.