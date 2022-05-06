Inflation Reaches Over 9 Percent in Laos.

Year-on-year inflation in Laos increased to 9.9 percent in April, according to the latest statistics from the Lao Statistics Bureau.

Inflation has reached a five-year high in Laos, after reaching 10% in January 2016.

The main drivers of inflation for Laos, which has one of the highest rates of inflation in Southeast Asia, are increases in the prices of important commodities such as fuels and other imported items.

Increases in global oil prices as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have hit fuel-importing countries hard and led to increases in domestic fuel rates of up to 86% in Laos.

The country’s ability to manage inflation has been hampered by the continued depreciation of the Lao kip.

The Government of Laos has held several consultative meetings in recent weeks to try to find solutions to its economic woes, as well as inviting representatives from the private sector to assist in brainstorming ideas.

Along with rising inflation and currency depreciation, residents of Laos are struggling with a rising cost of living.

The government agreed in principle to a minimum wage increase during its April cabinet meeting.