Melco Presents Distinguished Gastronomic Series in Partnership with 2022 Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants

Ten four-hands dinners to start in June and run throughout 2023

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach – 11 May 2022 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment is proud to organize an extraordinary gastronomic series featuring exciting crossover collaborations between Melco’s signature restaurants across City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau and the 2022 Black Pearl diamond restaurants. Epicures can expect a total of 10 four-hands dinners which cover a wide variety of cuisines starting in June and running throughout 2023. The first four dinners will take place in Melco’s signature Chinese restaurants within this year.

Jade Dragon, City of Dreams

Jin Sha at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake



Supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Melco Style Presents: 2022 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series represents Melco’s latest effort in promoting Macau as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy while also reinforcing its Macau properties as top dining destinations for locals and tourists alike. The dinner series is set to debut with a powerful duo of Black Pearl three diamond restaurants: the prestigious Jade Dragon at City of Dreams and Jin Sha at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake. Executive Chef Kelvin Au Yeung of Jade Dragon and Executive Chinese Chef Wang Yong of Jin Sha will be joining hands for the first time and creating a once-in-a-life-time gourmet journey on June 24-25.

Pearl Dragon, Studio City

Xizhou Hall, Park Hyatt Suzhou



The second four-hands dinner, scheduled to take place on July 22-23, will bring together an exclusive menu crafted by Executive Chef Otto Wong from Michelin one star Pearl Dragon at Studio City and Executive Sous Chef Calvin Yu from Black Pearl one diamond Xizhou Hall at Park Hyatt Suzhou. Coming up next will be Yí at City of Dreams’ iconic Morpheus hotel and Xu Jia Cai located in Chengdu, Sichuan – both of them being Black Pearl one diamond restaurants – in which Yí’s Chef de Cuisine Angelo Wong will be joining force with Executive Chef Lai Xiaohui from Chengdu to put together a remarkable culinary experience in September.

Yí, City of Dreams



Xu Jia Cai, Chengdu, Sichuan



Wrapping up the year of 2022 will be the fourth collaboration dinner in November featuring Michelin one star Ying at Altira Macau and Black Pearl one diamond Zi Fei also from Chengdu, Sichuan. Chef de Cusine Benny Wu of Ying and Executive Chef Yu Guofu of Zi Fei promise to deliver a memorable evening that will surely impress.

Ying, Altira Macau

Zi Fei, Chengdu, Sichuan



More details on each of the 10 four-hands dinners and the lineup of the remaining six collaborations in 2023 will be revealed soon. Stay tuned for the latest privileges and promotions exclusively for Melco Style WeChat members: www.cityofdreamsmacau.com/en/melcostyle.

Melco Style Presents: 2022 The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series Event Calendar Date Restaurant Collaboration Cuisines Venue Friday & Saturday, June 24-25 Jade Dragon, City of Dreams x Jin Sha at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake Cantonese x Zhejiang Jade Dragon Friday & Saturday, July 22-23 Pearl Dragon, Studio City x Xizhou Hall, Park Hyatt Suzhou Cantonese x Huaiyang Pearl Dragon September Yí, City of Dreams x Xu Jia Cai, Chengdu, Sichuan Contemporary Chinese x Sichuan Yí November Ying, Altira Macau x Zi Fei, Chengdu, Sichuan Cantonese x Sichuan Ying

* Details on the six four-hands dinners in 2023 will be revealed at a later stage.



#MelcoStyle