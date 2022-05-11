OPPO Find X5 Pro Will Be Among the First to Receive the Android 13 Beta 1 Update

SHENZHEN – Media OutReach – 11May 2022 – OPPO today announced that its flagship Find X5 Pro will become one of the first devices to receive the new Google Android 13 Beta 1 update. Meanwhile, OPPO is going to provide a ColorOS developer preview based on Android 13 Beta 1 for developers to elaborate the new features and changes.

“OPPO has been cooperating closely with Google for a long time, during which we’ve kept working together to deliver the best possible operating experience through our ColorOS which is based on each version of Google’s Android operating systems,” said Andy Wu, OPPO Vice President and President of Find Product Line. “This time, with the new Android 13, we believe that the performance of our excellent devices, such as the flagship Find X5 Pro, will be fully unleashed to developers and users.”

Android 13 focuses more on privacy and security, while providing new APIs to help developers build better apps. It offers a series of updates, including privacy features like the new notification permission photo picker, APIs like themed app icons, quick settings tile placement, and per-app language support, as well as capabilities like Bluetooth LE audio and MIDI 2.0 over USB. Beta 1 adds new permissions for more granular access to media files, improved audio routing APIs, and more.

Android 13 Beta 1 will be available for Find X5 Pro, which is OPPO’s latest flagship smartphone released in February 2022. Find X5 Pro comes with OPPO’s first dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit MariSilicon X and the dual flagship IMX766 camera system, hence, it offers an unparalleled imaging experience. With its unrivalled performance, ultra-fast 5G connectivity, and the incredible 80W SUPERVOOC TM Flash Charging technology, Find X5 Pro is designed to bring an all-round flagship-level performance to users around the world.

Developers can download and try out the developer’s version of ColorOS built around Android 13 Beta 1 here. In addition, Find X5 Pro users are also expected to be the first to enjoy the new public version of ColorOS based on Android 13 in the near future.

