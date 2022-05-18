Vietnam to Build New Public Park in Vientiane Capital

Vietnam has agreed to support Laos in the construction of a new public park that will be located in Vientiane Capital.

The decision to build the park comes amid a visit by the Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue, who met with senior officials in Laos this week.

The Laos-Vietnam Friendship Public Park will be built in Dongmakkhai Village, Xaythany District, designed by Vietnamese experts to cover a three-hectare site.

The two countries are celebrating Laos-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 amid the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Laos and Vietnam.

A ceremony for the public park construction agreement was held yesterday, attended by the Head of the Administrative Office of the Party Central Committee, Mr. Thongsalith Mangnomek.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Thongsalith thanked the Vietnamese people and government for their support of the project, praising the special relationship between the two Parties and governments that have led to the greater development of both nations.