Wet Weather to Continue Across Laos This Week

Parts of Laos will experience cool and rainy weather in the mornings starting from today.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a forecast today saying that the northern parts of the country will be cooler, with wet weather and temperatures ranging from 18 to 26 degrees Celsius.

The central provinces, including Vientiane Capital, will continue to be hot and humid, with average temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius.

Southern provinces will see heavy thunderstorms and rain.

Authorities have warned people across the country to be cautious of extreme weather, including thunderstorms and hail.

According to the statement, an earthquake with a magnitude of two on the Richter scale occurred in Phiang District, Xayaboury Province, and was reportedly three kilometers deep.

No damage to residential areas was reported.