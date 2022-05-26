OctaFX wins Best Mobile Trading Platform award at Forex Brokers Award 2022

OctaFX’s mobile trading platform was recognised as the best of its kind by public voting held by fxdailyinfo.com as part of its Forex Brokers Awards 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 26 May 2022 – The global broker OctaFX received the ‘Best Mobile Trading Platform’ award from the international Forex news portal fxdailyinfo.com. The winners in 27 nominations of the Forex Brokers Award 2022 were determined by public voting, which makes the award particularly relevant, as it reflects the views of the global trading community.

‘OctaFX constantly works to ensure the highest quality across its extensive range of financial products. Its mobile trading platform has everything users need—from one-tap trading and easy account management to convenient analytical tools and user-friendly design,’ said Saifur Rahman Sumon, the official representative of fxdailyinfo.com.

The OctaFX press office commented on the award. ‘This vote of confidence we received at Forex Brokers Award 2022 from the Forex community confirms our ability to lead the mobile trading industry with our lightning-fast application enabling traders to effectively manage their accounts and make timely investment decisions.’

The OctaFX Trading App, which won the award, allows users to trade, access analysis tools, and manage their personal profiles in one easy-to-use mobile platform compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Multiple built-in tools help traders control real, demo, and contest accounts simultaneously, as well as make deposits and withdrawals.

OctaFX has repeatedly received awards in the Forex Brokers Award organised by fxdailyinfo.com, including ‘Best ECN/STP Broker’ in 2019, ‘Best Forex Broker Asia’ in 2019 and 2020, and ‘Best Trading Platform’ in 2021.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including improvement of educational infrastructure, short-notice relief projects, supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.



In that sense, OctaFX has won more than 45 awards since its foundation, including the 2021 ’Best Forex Broker Asia’ award and the 2020 ‘Most Transparent Broker’ award from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards, respectively.

