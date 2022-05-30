SonicWall Celebrates Multiple Award Wins, Amidst Outstanding Business Performance in Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 May 2022 – SonicWall , a global leader delivering Boundless Cybersecurity, today announced that the company has been awarded several prestigious awards on top of its growing list of accolades. SonicWall’s consistent track record and recognition by cybersecurity industry experts over the last few years is a testament to the vision, commitment and innovative spirit of its employees, leaders and partners to continuously deliver value to customers by way of optimizing business efficiencies and enhancing security.

Commenting on the multiple award wins, Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President, Regional Sales-APAC at SonicWall said, “We are very honoured to be recognised with these industry-wide awards, and am especially proud of the team behind it for their innovation to create new experiences that are smart, simple, personalised and effective for our customers. With constant threats online and their ability to evolve, being instantaneous and flexible in solutions is essential to responding to such attacks and ensuring our environment remains secure. SonicWall enables our customers to feel fearless and boundless, and safeguarding their interests remains our No. 1 priority so that they can focus on other aspects of their business without restrictions or limitations of technology.”

SonicWall’s Excellence Recognized with Industry Accolades

Following the record-breaking 2022 SonicWall Cyber Threat Report, SonicWall received two Stevie® Awards in the 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in highly competitive nominations including a GOLD STEVIE® Award for SonicWall’s Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI) in the category of Innovation in Technology Development (Computer Industries); and a SILVER STEVIE® Award for SonicWall’s Secure Mobile Access (SMA) in the category of Excellence in Innovation in Business Product & Service Industries. This year’s Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted more than 900 nominations from over 29 nations across the Asia-Pacific region, recognizing the outstanding performance and continued innovation of companies to succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Playing a crucial role to ensure business continuity, sustainability and welfare of its employees, SonicWall was also named as one of the “Top 10 Best Companies to Work for 2022″ in the coveted CEO Insights Magazine. The CEO Insights recognizes groundbreaking companies, leaders and products that demonstrate innovation and leadership across the globe.

Going above and beyond their partner programmes and networks across the 215 countries and territories, SonicWall also earned its fifth consecutive perfect score in independent ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense (ATD) certification testing across the last five quarters. No other vendor currently participating has ever achieved two consecutive perfect scores, with only the perfect rating given to an elite set of vendors that deliver the ‘best of the best’ to solution providers.

Setting the Benchmark Across the Globe

SonicWall’s recognition within the cybersecurity space comes at a time of booming growth for the industry, with the company posting strong financial results despite the difficult economic climate in the past two years. This includes a 33% increase in new customer growth and generating a 45% increase in new customer sales globally. Additionally, SonicWall has seen incredible growth in cloud-delivered products and services, which are up 36% year-over-year across the respective markets.

As one of the key regions driving revenue growth in the global cybersecurity market, ASEAN will continue to be a catalyst for global trends and development. Small- and medium-sized enterprises saw a 13% quarter-on-quarter growth in the first quarter of SonicWall’s fiscal year[1] 2023, while projects and large enterprise businesses saw a 14% quarter-on-quarter growth in the same period. As of the end of SonicWall’s fiscal year 2022, the company recorded an accelerated 10% increase in top-tier partners in ASEAN, further amplifying the company’s position as one of the unquestioned leaders in the cybersecurity space.

With the post-Covid market opening up, SonicWall in India has also started to observe a significant jump of 60% year-on-year growth across projects and large enterprise businesses in the first quarter of SonicWall’s fiscal year 2023. SonicWall in India recorded a steady momentum of 27% quarter-on-quarter overall growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, while growth in large enterprise businesses grew by 47% in the same period.

Laying the foundation to realise the organisation’s long-term vision, SonicWall will also be expanding and deepening their partner networks by onboarding region-wide partner distributors and expanding their partner management recourses. Most recently, the company onboarded Pacific Tech as the region-wide distributor for ASEAN to manage partner development and further invest in internal resources such as marketing, sales development and sales engineering.

Commenting on the long-term development in the region, SooHan Bai, sales director of ASEAN, SonicWall said, “SonicWall’s outstanding business performance and consistent track record demonstrates our unwavering commitment to provide the most comprehensive coverage in the cybersecurity space. We see immense growth potential in the region and having Pacific Tech onboard as our region-wide distributor for ASEAN further strengthens our commitment to developing and delivering solutions to our network of partners and customers. It is an exciting milestone for us as we can not only fully support the fast-growing market in ASEAN, but also offer support across all time zones by working closely in partnership with specialist distributors and resellers.”

While SME and mid-markets remain their core focus, SonicWall has also committed to doubling down investment opportunities in enterprise businesses. This approach will be segmented into four key pillars – Customer Connect, working closely with key customers to strengthen the digital ecosystem in the face of cyber-attacks; developing partners who are equipped with the capabilities to drive customer connect and the fulfilment of customer needs; brand awareness and lastly developing integrated teams to remain vigilant in finding solutions and measures to further protect its partners’ greatest assets.

[1] SonicWall’s fiscal year starts February 1 and runs through to January 31 of the following year.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram .

