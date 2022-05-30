Thailand to Commence Bus Services to 10 Destinations in Laos from 15 June

Thailand’s state-run Transport Co. Ltd will commence bus services to 10 destinations in Laos from 15 June.

The Nation reports that Mr. Sanyalux Panwattanalikit, Transport Co. Ltd president, said nine routes will be added to the Mukdahan-Savannakhet route that opened on 9 May.

The nine new routes are:

-Nong Khai-Vientiane

-Udon Thani-Vientiane

-Ubon Ratchathani-Pakse

-Khon Kaen-Vientiane

-Bangkok-Vientiane

-Nakhon Phanom-Thakhek

-Udon Thani-Udon Thani International Airport-Nong Kha-Vang Vieng

-Chiang Rai-Bokeo

-Loei-Luang Prabang

These routes are scheduled to be opened from 15 June, with tickets available at all Transport Co ticketing booths across Thailand.

These can also be bought online at https://tcl99web.transport.co.th/

Meanwhile, the other three bus routes to Laos, (Chiang Mai-Luang Prabang, Bangkok-Pakse, and Nan-Luang Prabang), and two bus routes to Cambodia, (Bangkok-Aranyaprathet-Poipet-Siem Reap and Bangkok-Aranyaprathet-Poipet-Phnom Penh) are yet to reopen.