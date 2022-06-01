Tutopiya Launches Online IGCSE Question Bank ‘Quiztopiya’ & Resource Library

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 June 2022 – Online tuition platform Tutopiya has announced that it will be launching its new platform, ‘Quiztopiya’, an online question bank specifically designed for students taking the Cambridge IGCSE curriculum, as well as a Resource Library where students can access learning resources that can aid in their revision.

The first subject to be rolled out on the Quiztopiya platform is the IGCSE Math question bank. It will contain over 12,000 multiple choice questions created by IGCSE subject specialists for Cambridge IGCSE Mathematics (0580) and International Mathematics (0607) students. The complete syllabus covered includes Number, Algebra, Functions, Coordinate Geometry, Geometry, Mensuration, Calculator Skills, Statistics, Probability Sets, Vectors and Transformations, and Trigonometry. Presented in a quiz format and user-friendly interface, the questions come in three levels of difficulty: Easy, Medium, and Hard. The quizzes are automatically marked upon completion, and the platform will provide students with a total score and a step-by-step explanation of the answers. Tutopiya also plans to subsequently expand the platform to include the IGCSE Science question bank. Through Quiztopiya, it aims to help students better prepare for their IGCSE examinations through thousands of readily available practice questions.

Tutopiya’s Resource Library, launched in conjunction with Quiztopiya, serves to help students in their revision and exam preparation. The Resource Library contains not only IGCSE resources but also other curricula including IB PYP, MYP and DP, as well as the Singapore national curriculum. With a wide range of resources for various subjects such as Biology, Economics, Physics, and the such, for the different curricula, the Resource Library can be an extremely useful tool for students to go through key concepts that they require more practice on or have missed out on previously.

For a limited time, Tutopiya will provide free practice quizzes and answers to those who sign up for a trial as part of its promotional efforts for the new platform. On top of that, Quiztopiya will also be made available for free for a limited time for those who register for a Group Revision program or online 1-to-1 maths tuition package with Tutopiya. On the other hand, the Resource Library can be accessed for free for a limited time upon signing up for an account on the Tutopiya platform, and is alternatively also available via the Tutopiya mobile application.

As an up-and-coming online tuition centre in Singapore, Tutopiya ensures that its content is current and up-to-date, thoroughly researched and verified, and is vetted by multiple quality controllers through a strict quality control process. With the launch of its online question bank Quiztopiya and Resource Library, Tutopiya hopes to extend its reach to both parents and students seeking IGCSE maths tuition in Singapore to help them be better prepared for upcoming exams.

For more info, please visit https://www.tutopiya.com/, and for additional details about Quiztopiya, do visit https://www.tutopiya.com/igcse-math-question-bank/.

#Tutopiya