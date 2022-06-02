Vientiane Traffic Police Sort Out Three Solutions to Crowded Traffic 

Vientiane Traffic police discussed three main tasks on Tuesday to reduce crowded traffic and accidents on the roads.

Deputy Vientiane Traffic Police officer Lt. Colonel Chanthaboun Manivong attended a meeting with ranking traffic police officials at the Vientiane Police Traffic Police office to discuss and exchange ideas to improve traffic across Vientiane Capital.

Traffic police officials suggested three main tasks to tackle in order to improve traffic.

Officials must continue to address traffic regulations, particularly at intersections, schools and factories with crowded communities where drivers must focus to be aware of traffic rules. Officials must patrol main districts and roadside parking areas for 24 hours to control traffic, especially during working hours. Traffic officials must take strict action against offenders, such as motorcyclists not wearing helmets and those who drive modified vehicles, engage in illegal overtaking, commit drinking and driving, ignore zebra crossings, and so on.

Fuel shortages also increase traffic congestion by causing drivers to queue for fuel before petrol stations close.