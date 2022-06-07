Planet Water Foundation And Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing Co. Ltd Renew Commitment To Deliver Clean Water Access To Communities In Hung Yen Province

By the end of the year, the partnership will have provided safe water access to over 10,000 people

HUNG YEN PROVINCE, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 7 June 2022 – Planet Water Foundation, a nonprofit organization that addresses global water poverty by providing clean water access and hygiene education programs, and Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing Co. Ltd – an Italian leading textile manufacturer operating in Vietnam since 2008 – have completed the deployment of their latest clean water project in Hung Yen Province, Vietnam.

The project took place in Lac Hong Primary School in Văn Lâm, Hung Yen, with volunteers from Hung Yen Knitting and Dyeing Co. Ltd., supporting the Planet Water Foundation team in deploying an AquaTower community water filtration system which will provide the students and surrounding community members with access to clean, safe drinking water for many years to come.

Since the partnership began in 2020, Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing has supported the deployment of four AquaTower systems. Each AquaTower system produces 1,000 liters of clean, safe drinking water per hour, enough to meet the drinking water requirements of up to 1,800 people, and includes an integrated handwashing station with liquid soap dispensers.

Each project is deployed together with Planet Water’s comprehensive hygiene education program to help spread knowledge on healthy hygiene habits, and Planet Water’s AquaSan mobile surface disinfection system which helps sanitize the school environment.

“We are honored to contribute back to the communities of the Hung Yen Province” said Ms. Claudia Anselmi, General Manager and Director of Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing. “Throughout the partnership with Planet Water Foundation, we are proud to see the results that our support has brought to the children in each school we have deployed projects in, giving access to clean and safe drinking water, and making a positive impact to the families and the community surrounding the schools.”

Later this year, the two organizations will be deploying two additional AquaTower projects in Hung Yen province, further extending the impact of the partnership.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing” said Mark Steele, Founder & CEO of Planet Water. “By the end of this year, through our partnership we will have brought access to clean, safe drinking water to up to 10,800 people, and provided hygiene education to over 4,000 students and community members.”

Following the deployment of each AquaTower project, the Planet Water team will be conducting sustainability visits over the course of four years to ensure the long-term success of each project.

About Planet Water Foundation

Planet Water Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on bringing clean water to the world’s most impoverished communities through the installation of community-based water filtration systems and the deployment of hygiene education programs. Planet Water Foundation projects are focused on children, schools, and rural/peri-urban communities across Asia and Latin America. Since 2009, Planet Water has deployed more than 1,500 projects that provide clean water access to more than two million people across 15 countries. For more information, visit www.planet-water.org

About Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing Co. Ltd.

Hung Yen is a fabric manufacturer factory established in Vietnam in 2008 by the Italian Carvico Group, one of the largest global players in the textile industry for over 50 years. Carvico Group has been leading the market through innovative technological know-how, and a sustainable and ethical approach to production, top quality and service that characterizes the Italian excellence and expertise in textile and industrial management. Hung Yen variety of fabrics widely ranges from swimwear to active wear, with a portfolio of over 300 customers all around the globe including major global brands. “Our motto Quality with Ethics is expressed into the everyday challenge to promote the use of recycled materials – on which the largest part of Hung Yen fabric collection is based on – and into the support of the wellbeing of our employees and their communities and most important to produce in respect with the environment and the natural resources. The result of our engagement to research and development translates every year into new trend settings proposals and is laying the foundation of new ambitious targets for the growth of the company and its employees, consolidating a distinctive presence in the market as innovators and in the supply chain as industrial model.”

For more information, visit https://www.hungyen-kd.com