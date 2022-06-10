Brand-new concept of Mini storage – No deposit required, U SPACE has opened 2 new branches in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 June 2022 – It has been a long time for Hong Kong facing a problem of housing supply shortage due to lack of land, “Nano flat” has become a trendy phenomenon in Hong Kong, the new completed estates are getting smaller and smaller. To retain a comfort living space, most of the people would rent mini storage services to save their home items or even their companies’ documents to tackle the space problems.

Therefore, U SPACE, the brand under Apple Storage Group, has opened two new branches in both Hung Hom and Tai Kok Tsui. Today, the total branches of U SPACE have expanded to 8. The goal of U SPACE is to provide an extra storage space to customers nearby, helping them to maximize their space of home and office.

Different from other traditional mini storage provider, no deposit is required for U SPACE, which lighten the financial pressure of customer. Moreover, as the mobile storage has been stored in central warehouse, security is safer than traditional mini storage.

U SPACE has provided a brand-new mini storage service experience, the storage services included:

Mobile Mini Storage

As its name implies, mobile mini storage differs from many other traditional mini storages’ companies. U SPACE users could make the reservations to access their belongings through Self-Service Online Platform reducing the queuing time. Moreover, the Hong Kong first-ever “cross-store pickup service”, which delivers users’ mobile mini storage to their assigned branch. This service breaks over the geographical limit compared to traditional mini storage, users would not need to be worried about the trouble of canceling leases or transferring warehouses when they moving to other regions.

Mini Storage Box – Door-to-Door Delivery Service

The mini storage box service process is simple which provides users a new storage experience without leaving your home. The easy one-stop door-to-door mini box storage service to storing items by make reservation through online platform and the staff team will deliver the storage box to anywhere you want. Moreover, the flexible storage plan allows users to change the rental period and the number of storage box according to their needs.

New branches require only few-minute walk from MTR Stations

U SPACE strives to set up more branches all around Hong Kong, there are two new branches open in Hung Hom and Tai Kok Tsui which the locations are transportation friendly. The features and services includes automatic fire protection system, 24/7 CCTV security system, climate & humidity control, self-serviced packing area, recreational area (with charging services, free WIFI & water dispensers provided) and pest control which customers could keep their belongings in a comfort and safety storage environment.

High compatible service in low entry

In comparison to tradition mini storage, U SPACE provides vary size of mobile mini storage at affordable pricing to benefit the users who often pickup their stuff.

For more information about U SPACE, please visit www.uspace.com.hk

About U SPACE

U SPACE, the branch brand under Apple Storage Group, aiming to provide professional storing and moving services to customers. The idea of “24-hour online self-service platform” facilitates customers to manage their storage stuff and make reservation for pickup service with flexible and friendly offer. The two main services, mobile mini storage and mini storage box, smashing the concept of tradition mini storage which customers no need to visit the appointed store location to pick up their stuff, adhering to the Group principle of “To win your heart – We serve with heart” that aiming to provide safe, quality and secure storage services to customers.

U SPACE mobile mini storage would keep setting up more stores all over Hong Kong, providing secure and convenient self-storage experience to every user in different district in the future.

#USPACE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.