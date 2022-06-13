Connect With New Apparel Suppliers and Expand Your Asian Production Options and Opportunities in Berlin In 2022

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 13 June 2022 – From the start of the year, Comasia has seen that many international trade shows have re-commenced in Germany. At present, no vaccination passport is required for entry into Germany and most social distancing rules have been lifted. In view of this, Comasia is pleased to announce that the 2022 ASIA APPAREL EXPO-Berlin is ready to make a strong return and welcome back the exhibitors and buyers this summer.

For the 9th edition, the rescheduled 2022 ASIA APPAREL EXPO-Berlin will be held from 5-7 July, 2022 and will feature a strong line-up of high-quality Asian manufacturers and suppliers in over 350 booths to showcase their best designs and latest lines in men’s, women’s and children’s wear, knitwear, fabrics and textiles, as well as trimmings and accessories, plus fashion accessories. Exhibitors will be mainly from China, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Hong Kong and other countries.

Product zones for 2022 include:

APPAREL FOR MEN, WOMEN, & CHILDREN

ASIAN DESIGN

KNITWEAR STUDIO

FASHION ACCESSORIES

BLUEPRINT – DENIM

GARMENT ACCESSORIES & TRIMMINGS

Asia still remains the world’s number one destination for apparel manufacturing and ASIA APPAREL EXPO connects Asian clothing manufacturers and suppliers all providing low cost, high quality and stable product supply to European brands. Berlin, as a key fashion capital located in the centre of Europe, combined with Asian manufacturers which lead the world with their investment in factories, supply chain infrastructure and training of the labour force employed in their apparel and associated industries provide the ideal connection to expand trading between East and West.

Registration for trade professionals to attend is now open and the full list of participants is available online at www.asiaapparelexpo.com

TRADE PROFESSIONALS ONLY

PRESS RELEASE JUNE 2022

Notes to Editors

ASIA APPAREL EXPO, BERLIN

5-7 July 2022

Hall 1.1 & 2.1, MESSE BERLIN is open to trade professionals and accredited press only.

www.asiaappaarelexpo.com

ORGANISER

COMASIA LIMITED

21/F., One Harbour Square,

181 Hoi Bun Road,

Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tel: (852) 2700 6726

Fax: (852) 2700 6727

cs@asiaapparelexpo.com

https://www.facebook.com/asiaapparelexpo

https://twitter.com/AsiaApparelExpo