PolyU and FHKI sign MoU to inject new impetus into I&T for driving Hong Kong’s re-industrialisation

Dr Miranda LOU, Executive Vice President of PolyU (second from left), and Mr Ricky CHAN Executive Deputy Chairman of FHKI (second from right) signed the MoU, witnessed by Professor Jin-Guang TENG, President of PolyU (left) and Dr Sunny CHAI, Chairman of FHKI (right).

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 June 2022 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen their partnership and foster university-industry collaboration. With the aim of nurturing innovation and technology (I&T) talent and supporting start-ups, the partnership will focus on promoting the exchange of industry insights and addressing I&T needs over the coming year. This will contribute to the future industrial development of Hong Kong by leveraging PolyU’s latest technological and scientific research and proactively promoting the development of Hong Kong’s I&T and related industries.

PolyU and FHKI will strengthen their cooperation to encourage exchange and collaboration between industrialists and innovative research teams. The two parties will also share resources and networks to support the integration of start-ups and industry through various start-up support schemes. Under the MoU, FHKI members and the PolyU Entrepreneurship Investment Fund plan to co-invest in PolyU-related technology start-ups, and provide systematic support to accelerate their growth.

Both parties expect to inject new impetus into industry and further deepen university-industry collaboration by providing PolyU’s students and the new generation of start-ups with a better understanding of industry needs, as well as the difficulties and challenges faced by industry. PolyU is committed to accelerating knowledge transfer, propelling innovation and entrepreneurship education, and bringing the needs of industry to its campus. Now, by combining the extensive experience of industry with the academic and scientific research excellence of PolyU, greater synergies will be generated, contributing to Hong Kong’s re-industrialisation in the long run.

Professor Jin-Guang TENG, President of PolyU, said, “PolyU is committed to meeting market needs through the provision of excellent education and conducting innovative research. The University has been working closely with industry over the years. Through our partnership with FHKI, we aim to strengthen mutually beneficial collaboration between innovative research teams and industry by leveraging PolyU’s expertise in innovation and entrepreneurship education as well as FHKI’s market intelligence and extensive network. The partnership will furthermore reinforce the application of PolyU’s research excellence to different industries and help nurture young talent for I&T industries in Hong Kong.”

Dr Sunny CHAI, Chairman of FHKI, remarked that such university-industry collaboration reflects the joint dedication to fostering Hong Kong’s advanced manufacturing, re-industrialisation and I&T development. “The close working relationship and exchange between the two parties will strengthen the University’s knowledge transfer endeavours, creating more sustainable social-economic values. Talent is the key for Hong Kong to become a world-class advanced manufacturing and I&T centre. It is expected that the collaboration will provide more opportunities for PolyU’s students and research teams to leverage their expertise, and attract more young people to join the advanced manufacturing and I&T industries, bringing in new energy and creativity,” Dr Chai said.

PolyU and FHKI will work together to explore more partnership programmes tailored for PolyU’s students and research teams. These include joint innovation challenges, mentorship programmes, translational research grants, talent exchange, nurturing schemes, etc. The collaboration will cover a wide range of disciplines, such as electric vehicles; biotech; property tech; environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles as well as other I&T areas, aiming to apply research results to society and accelerate the commercialisation of start-ups.

