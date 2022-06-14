Lower Kip Value Delays Bus Service Resumption

The planned resumption of bus services between Khon Kaen and Vientiane has been postponed as the Lao kip worsens.

The Lao partner responsible for running the bus route has said he is not ready for services to resume, citing the weakening of the Kip currency from 250 to 450 kip per Baht, as well as higher fuel prices. The Lao partner wanted to increase the fare by 20 baht, Bangkok Post reports.

The Khon Kaen-Vientiane service, run by the state-owned Transport Company and a private Lao company, was discontinued more than two years ago when Covid-19 arrived. After the relaxation of Covid-19 measures, the two parties agreed to resume service on June 15.

However, Siriporn Supaso, a Transport Company official at the Khon Kaen terminal, stated on Monday that it has been further delayed.

Ms. Siriporn also noted that the number of tourists was likely to be low because the rainy season had begun.

She also said that Transport Company is prepared to resume service in terms of personnel, travel documents, safety standards, and health precautions against Covid-19.