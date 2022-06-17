Thailand Officially Cancels Thailand Pass System

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced the complete cancellation of the Thailand Pass system for travelers entering Thailand.

Khaosod reports that as of 1 July, arrivals from any country will no longer be required to register for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand.

From next month, vaccinated travelers will be required to submit evidence of vaccination against Covid-19 to enter the country, while unvaccinated travelers will need to show a negative ATK test.

The Thailand Pass system will be used only for foreigners to report Covid-19 symptoms while in Thailand, according to the CCSA.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, revealed after a meeting with the CCSA that masks will no longer be a requirement in Thailand, although detailed instructions for mask use have not yet been given.

He said that masks should still be worn by those in the service industry, while everyone else is urged to wear a mask at their own discretion.

The meeting also decided that entertainment venues will be allowed to remain open until 2 am in some areas, while under previous rules all venues had to close by midnight.