Shopee to help local sellers boost sales with more collaborative features

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 20 June 2022 – Shopee seeks to help local sellers attract more new and returning customers on the platform with new and more collaborative seller marketing tools.

Director of Shopee Malaysia Kavan Sito emphasised that the platform stays committed to helping more people and businesses access the benefits of the digital economy through technology.

According to Kavan Sito, Director of Shopee Malaysia, starting Q3 this year, all sellers can expect to expand their reach through over 13,000 Shopee affiliate partners to gain a wider audience and boost sales via Shopee Affiliate Marketing Solution (AMS).

The affiliate partners include social media influencers, coupon and cashback platforms, price comparison platforms and content publishers.

Selected sellers who participated in AMS between October and December last year achieved up to 16 times return on their advertisement investment.

Speaking at the Shopee Seller Summit on 16 June, Sito said that reviews are essential to help create trust and appeal for a product online. As such, Shopee will also be enabling sellers to reward users for leaving useful product reviews.

Apart from that, the platform will also be enhancing its voucher features that will enable sellers to incentivise new buyers as well as reward repeat buyers for their loyalty.

“These are among many innovative seller marketing features that Shopee will be launching in the coming months to help sellers drive long-term business growth,” Sito said.

The Shopee Seller Summit-themed “Level Up: Driving Growth Together” was held at Sunway Resort, Petaling Jaya, attracting 500 physical and close to 2000 virtual participants.

Sito said, “Shopee remains committed to upskilling and empowering local businesses. Apart from free training modules provided through Shopee University, Shopee is glad to be the trusted partner of government agencies to support local communities and drive training initiatives that help to upskill local businesses. This includes supporting sellers of all types, even some 5,000 university student entrepreneurs kickstarted their online selling journey through the Siswa Mall initiatives in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education.”

Shopee Seller Summit is also part of the #ShopeeSapotLokal initiative that aims to drive inclusiveness and create more opportunities for local communities.

An avid user of Shopee’s programmes such as Facebook Collaborative Ads (CPAS) and Seller Affiliate Programme, 46 years old Kelvin Yam, who runs a stationery store – CX Trading on the platform said that the programmes had not only incentivised him to market his Shopee products on Facebook but also helped increased his average monthly sales by more than double.

“These programmes were very helpful for me to scale my Shopee business as I saw an almost 5X increase in sales. I am now generating an average monthly sales of about RM50,000,” Yam said.

Another seller, Ammar Izzuddin, 33 believes that beyond learning, one also needs to network and learn from other sellers to gain further experience in selling.

Ammar who sells baby products on Shopee said, “Through the networking opportunities at the Shopee Seller Summit, I gained insights on how other sellers strategise and forecast business opportunities, as well as manage their resources. These are all very insightful to help us understand how we can do better and scale in the long run.”

Ammar has been a loyal participant of Shopee Seller Summit for four consecutive years.

Sellers looking to impart their skills and knowledge can look forward to the ShopeeXperts programme applications in early August this year. Through this programme, selected top-performing sellers will be given an insightful 1-month training in marketing, operations, sales and presentation skills. This is a chance to establish credibility as qualified trainers and be able to help other sellers to drive growth for their businesses.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.

