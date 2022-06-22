Bybit Launches Grid Trading Bot

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 June 2022 – Bybit, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced the launch of its grid trading bot.

Bybit’s new grid trading functionalities will be available to all registered users on June 20. Bybit users will be able to utilize the grid trading bot to automate their buy and sell orders and adjust their investment amount.

By executing low purchase orders that lead to high sell orders during a lateral price movement, the system ensures profitability each time the sale price exceeds the purchase price, thus eliminating the need for market forecasting. It is based on the trading principle of buying at a low price and selling at a higher price to earn the difference, and it is considered most effective and best suited for markets that experience regular price fluctuations.

Bybit provides smart AI parameters for each trading pair available on the bot. The parameters are developed and maintained by quantitative specialists to maximize profits for our users. Once a user has set up their trading bot and is earning a good return, they can share their strategy with a fellow trader with the click of a button.

Building onto Bybit’s VIP program that provides regular users reduced trading fees as well as discounts, a $500K prize pool, and real-life meet ups, VIP users can enjoy the same trading discounts using the new bots, while those on track to becoming VIPs can more quickly advance their level thanks to the bot’s higher trading frequency.



Enhancing Grid Trading With World Class Liquidity and Reliability

Bybit has proven itself to be the most reliable, stable and usable cryptocurrency exchange of the crypto bull run in 2021, offering the best liquidity and spread. Unique among major exchanges, Bybit experienced a 99.99% up rate throughout the year with no overload nor downtime throughout with its robust 100K TPS matching engine.

Liquidity is arguably the be-all and end-all attribute for asset exchanges. Bybit’s derivatives trading platform has the world’s best liquidity and tightest spread. Traders can manage risks and safeguard themselves against excessive losses with multi-layered liquidation protocols to ensure safety and fairness across all Bybit trades every step of the way, ensuring them the best quote and best execution in the market even during extreme volatility.

Bybit’s retail focused products and customer support focused services will help lower the entry threshold to crypto trading to a host of users around the world, allowing them to seamlessly enjoy the immediate delivery of crypto trades.



“Grid trading has been around for quite some time, and is a proven and profitable trading methodology especially for a market as fluid as crypto,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “At Bybit, we are always on the lookout for products and services that can help our users capitalize on the bull run and on the emerging digital asset class with ease and confidence. We are convinced that our users will be as excited about grid trading as we are in rolling it out for them.”

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, an NFT marketplace as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.

