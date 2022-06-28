Online Rich Won the Outstanding International Online Store Entrepreneurship System Award Bestowed by PCCW

Assist Zero-experience Novices Conduct E-commerce Startup Innovation Potential and Brand Edge Assented by Industry Insiders

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 June 2022 – Online Rich (the “Company”), a leading cross-border e-commerce innovation model and solution company in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that it has won “The Outstanding International Online Store Entrepreneurship System Award” in “The Excellence Brand Award 2022” organized by PCCW Media Limited. Its continuously innovative brand strength and prominent trade status attained the consent of industry insiders.

Online Rich provides a low-cost, automated, one-stop e-commerce operation management system for entrepreneurs, wholesalers, retailers, freelancers, and full-time moms who intend to start their e-shops. The Online Rich platform can help users expand their e-commerce businesses to cross-border and even international markets and feasibly boost their sales. The “One-stop E-commerce Undertaking System” uniquely created by the Company for “e-commerce newcomers” integrates supplies dropshipping, website designing and building, delivery and distribution, payment management, etc. Users can start their own business at a low cost from scratch here without any worries, build their own e-shops, and operate through remote portals anytime and anywhere. Online Rich is well-known as “the best and ideal e-commerce launcher platform”.

Mr. Hui, CEO of Online Rich, stated, “The Company has been deeply involved in cross-border e-commerce innovation outlets for four years. We have been working hard to innovate and help users expand and strengthen their e-commerce business securely and economically during the epidemic. Especially for novices, our featured ‘zero inventory e-commerce model’ can make entrepreneurs unnecessary to worry about the financial pressure caused by inventory orders and no need to bother about warehousing problems. The Online Rich model has no risk of overstocking. Even if a newcomer has no business experience or does not understand online store operations at all, they can definitely use our one-stop platform to develop their e-commerce with considerably less risk. With the impact brought up by the epidemic on consumption customs, the transition from traditional business forms to e-commerce platforms has become the inevitable trend of the times. We will fully comprehend the entrepreneurial e-commerce demands of users around the world, and bolster Hong Kong brands to enter the Euromerican markets and station a firm anchor in the wave of e-commerce globalization.”

The yearly “Excellence Brand Award” held by PCCW Media Limited aims to recognize Hong Kong brands that have persistently and unremittingly explored four fields: star-grade brands, beauty and lifestyle, food and health products, and Korean clothing. In addition to commending the outstanding performance of each award-winning brand in its industry, the award also affirms their contribution to actively promoting the very profession through various advertising channels to accelerate the complementarity of the insights and inspirations about their businesses. The award jury comprises professionals, scholars, and talents from different sectors, including Dr. Stephen KWOK Chun-pong, M.H., Honorary President of Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association; and Dr. Doctor HO Candy, Associate Professor of the Department of Marketing in the School of Business of HKBU, etc. possessing first-class industry credibility and reliable endorsement.

About The Excellence Brand Award

About Online Rich

Established in 2018, Online Rich is an e-commerce system founded by Good Timing Holding Ltd (Asia’s leading e-commerce solutions company). The Company has successfully helped more than 536 start-ups establish their e-stores internationally, of which more than 389 have successfully established their self-contained brands, accounting for total sales exceeding US$80 million.

Online Rich launched a brand-new and innovative e-commerce operation model devoted to assisting Hong Kong brands to go worldwide and creating a global cross-border e-commerce ecosystem. Its creative e-commerce business model provides potential start-ups with a low-cost and automated cross-border platform to secure business opportunities without any geographical and time restrictions, further optimizing and enhancing its global e-commerce business across the board.

