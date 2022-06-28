Vang Vieng Expressway Pegs Tolls to US Dollar

Tolls on the Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway will be pegged to the US dollar from 1 July, according to an announcement by the tollway operator.

The Laos-China Joint Expressway Development Co., Ltd stated in an announcement on its Facebook page that “while the toll rates stipulated in the concession agreement have remained unchanged, operations are now being affected by fluctuations in the exchange rate of the local currency.”

“In order to ensure normal operations of the expressway, from midnight 1 July, expressway tolls will be calculated in accordance with the exchange rate between the US dollar (USD) and the Lao kip (LAK) as announced by the Bank of the Lao PDR,” it continues.

The latest toll increase was announced in December last year, with expressway tolls being charged at LAK 670 per kilometer.

Under the new rates, trips on the Vang Vieng Expressway will be charged at approximately USD 0.06 per kilometer.

The tollway operator says that this change in toll rate calculation has been reported to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.