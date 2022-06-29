Pattern sees considerable growth during China’s 618 Shopping Festival

GMV rose 290% year-on-year, attributed to more high-profile brands being onboard

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 June 2022 – The 618 Shopping Festival is the second-largest online shopping event in China, and it recently took place from 31 May to 18 June. The event outperformed itself this year as record sales took place, which is a testament to the strength of China’s economy. Pattern is delighted to announce the trading results for brands we represent in China from 618.

During the shopping event, Pattern’s total GMV in China increased by 290% compared to last year’s results. The growth is attributed to our brand partners’ line-ups strengthening in the market, as the newly onboarded brands contributed over 50% of Pattern’s total GMV during the 618 festival.

Brands that have been trading with Pattern in China for over a year saw significant increases in sales, with an average 85% year-on-year uplift in sales over the period. The highest performing brand achieved a growth of 14-fold.

Despite COVID control measures in some major Chinese cities during the period, the country still saw steady growth in its online retail sector. For example, JD.com reported a total transaction volume of RMB 379.3 billion (approximately USD 57 billion) for its 618 campaign this year, beating its own record again with a 10.3% YoY growth. This result echoes our latest polling research in the China market, which found 67% of Chinese shoppers saying they will spend more online in 2022.

Pattern China General Manager Sharon Gai commented: “We are proud to see the strong result we delivered at the 618 festival this year, which shows the synergy between our business model and the brands we represent in China.”

She added: “With our local team’s knowledge of China’s unique ecommerce ecosystem, we help the Western brands we represent to prepare for the shopping festivals, maximising their profile through a mixture of on-platform advertising and off-platform demand-generation and brand awareness campaigns.”

The 618 Shopping Festival closely follows the size and extent of Double 11, which is the biggest 24-hour online shopping festival in the world, originating in China. Initiated by JD.com, the 618 festival now has all key Chinese ecommerce players’ participation, including Alibaba, PDD and Douyin (TikTok), all of which launch large-scale promotional activities and discounts throughout the event. According to a research study, the GMV of major ecommerce platforms in China during the 618 festival this year reached RMB 695.9 billion (approximately USD 104 billion).

About Pattern Inc

Pattern is the ecommerce accelerator of choice for hundreds of consumer brands – acting as their Trade Partner or Master Distributor in key markets. It is in the top 5% of authorised Tmall Trade Partners, is one of the largest Amazon sellers in the world, and supports brands to sell on marketplaces such as JD.com, Lazada, Shopee, Coupang, eBay and others.

Pattern takes care of every aspect of a brand’s marketplace presence and provides full visibility of key success metrics. Unlike other Trade Partners in the region, Pattern operates a stock-buy model to equally share risk and reward while working closely with brands to build demand for their products and accelerate their Tmall presence.

In addition, Pattern’s consulting team supports brands with their strategic ecommerce challenges, including whether they should sell online in China and which other APAC markets they should expand to online.

For more information, visit https://pattern.com/hk-en/

