Brand new Healthy Seed website healthyseed.org provides professional positive parenting information

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 July 2022 – Healthy Seed , the charity organization, aims at promoting positive parenting skills and comprehensive parenting information through online resource platform and professional social work service. It targets at the parents of 0 to 6 years old children, caregivers, teachers, social workers and professionals, etc. In order to enrich parents’ child-raising knowledge, as well as to provide parents trainings in unleashing children’s potentials, Healthy Seed is now launching a brand new website,

With the straight-forward and clean interface, healthyseed.org now provides different parenting information, along with fast access to different social media, including Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

The new healthy seed website now including functions below:

Activity information and application

The regular training course, such as Hands-On Parent Empowerment-20 Program (HOPE-20), parenting groups, professional training, talks and workshops about the current parenting knowledge are now uploaded to the specific sector of the new website. Healthy Seed website provides the updated activity information and enrollment form for the public.

Applicants can find a clear index of the activities on the webpage. The application system contains a saving function for searching the past participation records as the members submit new enrollment forms.

Besides, Healthy Seed also launched a sharing platform for NGOs in Hong Kong. They can publicize the information about the parenting activities free of charge via the platform. The parents and professionals the same can share a wide array of relevant information.

Q&As with Medical Professionals

The department, Paediatric and Adolescent Medicine of Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong, supports to answers the questions raised by parents and caregiver in this section.

Featured Articles by Different Experts

Apart from professional medical advice, Healthy Seed also collaborates with experts in different fields to provide feature articles, including professionals from Division of Clinical Psychology The Hong Kong Psychological Society Ltd., The Paediatric Specialty Group of The Hong Kong Physiotherapy Association, Physical Fitness Association of Hong Kong, China Limited etc.

Parenting Check-Up Tools and Download Area

Parenting Check-Up Tools are specifically designed for Hong Kong 0-6 years old children. Parents and caretakers can use the tools to have better understanding in social, language, and intellectual development.

Volunteer activities

Healthy Seed members can join the volunteer activities with their families for sharing the positive values and positive attitudes as serving the society.

With launching the new website in June 2022 and the provision of the evidence-based parenting course, it aims at promoting the positive and correct child nurturing knowledge to the families and the public. Please visit www.healthyseed.org to understand more about positive parenting.

About Healthy Seed

Healthy Seed, a charitable organization initiated and funded by the Lo Ying Shek Chi Wai Foundation in 2014, is dedicated to the provision of early childhood care and development services for children aged 0-6. Healthy Seed believes that instilling good attitudes and values into children can help create a pleasant social environment filled with positive energy. With this in mind, Healthy Seed strives to promote childhood care and development by providing professional training courses about parenting education and practical information on its interactive resource platform. As of 2021, Healthy Seed’s services have reached over 400 institutions and its training courses have benefited over 41,000 recipients, including children, parents, social workers, educators and professionals alike.

Healthy Seed interactive platforms

Website healthyseed.org

Facebook Healthy Seed Parenting

YouTube 慈慧幼苗Healthy Seed

Instagram healthyseed_parenting

