Just Launched: Japan selection on Amazon International Store available on Amazon.sg

Bringing the Best of Amazon Japan to Singapore Customers, ahead of Prime Day

Customers can now shop millions of products from Amazon Japan on Amazon.sg and enjoy extensive selection, great prices, and free* international delivery to their doorstep

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 July 2022 – Amazon today announced the availability of increased selection from Amazon Japan on Amazon.sg, allowing customers in Singapore to shop an extensive selection of millions of products across multiple categories, including Home, Apparel, Shoes, Electronics, Video Games, Toys, Luxury Beauty, and more. Featuring popular Japanese brands such as Pokémon, Nintendo, Wacom, Yamazaki, Wing/Wacoal, Iris Ohyama, and Bandai, customers in Singapore can now explore the best of Amazon Japan through this launch. Customers can also expect more product categories from Amazon Japan to be unlocked on Amazon.sg, following the launch.

“We are thrilled to bring the best of Amazon Japan to customers in Singapore on Amazon.sg,” said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. “We are always looking for new ways to expand our product selection, give customers even greater value, and improve the shopping experience. Starting today, customers in Singapore will be able to enjoy a large range of items from their favourite brands in Japan, from the convenience of their homes.”

The launch of Amazon Japan on Amazon.sg will add over thousands of new and unique products available for purchase by Singapore customers, ranging from Home & Kitchen items such as the Hario Chacha Kyusu Maru Tea Pot, Zojirushi Travel Mug, Yamazaki 4-piece silicone tools set, to Baby and Toys items such as the Richell Baby Chair, Kumon Kumi Kumi Connect Lots of Slopes 100, Combi Fixed Baby Seat, to Video Games such as PAC-MAN Museum+ for Nintendo Switch, and more.

Explore the best of Amazon Japan with these selections and more on Amazon.sg:

Explore the selection from Home & Kitchen here : La Cocotte de Gohan Cast Iron Pot, and more, from Staub Bathroom Baskets, Storage Racks, and more, from Yamazaki Microfiber Towels, Anti-fog Mirror Liquid, Bath Cleaners, and more, from LEC



Explore the selection from Toys here : Card Games, Plush Toys, and more, from Pokémon Megami Device, modelling accessories and parts, from Kotobukiya Learning Tablets and Toys, from Gakken



Explore the selection from Beauty here : Liquid Liners, Lash Curlers, and more, from Canmake Eyeshadow and Cheek Palettes, Colour Correctors, and more, from Etude Haircare and skincare, from Shiseido

Explore the selection from Baby here : Drinking Cups, Baby Guards, and more, from Richell for Babies Bacteria Sterilization devices, Strollers, Bibs, and more, from Combi Nasal Aspirator Vacuum, Medicated Lotion, and more, from Pigeon



Explore the selection from Electronics here : Foldable Laptop Stand, Mouse, Mousepads, and more, from Elecom Tablets, and accessories, from Wacom Gaming Headset, Gaming Mouse, and more, from Logicool G



Explore the selection from Apparel & Shoes here : Daniella Crossbody bag, Deluxe Everyday bag, Small Jenni Shoulder bag and more, from LeSportSac Short sleeve T-shirts, Polo Shirts, Tennis Caps and more, from Mizuno Wireless Bras, Camisoles, and more, from Wing/Wacoal



*In addition, Prime members will enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store, including the Japan selection, with free international delivery on eligible items with no minimum spend. Non-Prime customers will enjoy free delivery on eligible items with a minimum spend of S$40. Items from Amazon US and Amazon Japan can be combined in one basket. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.sg/prime.

To start shopping the selection from Amazon Japan on Amazon.sg today, please visit this link.

Hashtag: #Amazon

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members in Singapore enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available on Amazon Fresh with free two-hour delivery on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible items on Amazon.sg. Members also enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store on Amazon.sg with free international delivery on eligible orders over S$40. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime. In Singapore, Prime membership also includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to epic deals on Prime Day, and more.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.