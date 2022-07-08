Lao Deputy Prime Minister Visits Cambodia

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs led a delegation on Wednesday to attend the 14th Meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between Laos and Cambodia (JCBC), held from 06-08 July 2022 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Mr. Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, paid a courtesy visit to Cambodian Prime Minister Hu Sen on this occasion, Lao National Radio reports.

The Deputy Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Hun Sen on the success of the 5th local parliamentary election, which was held on 7 June.

He also thanked the Cambodian government and people for previous assistance to the Laotian government and people, particularly in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomed the Lao delegation to attend the 14th Lao-Cambodia Joint Cooperation Committee meeting.

Prime Minister Hun Sen also thanked Prime Minister Phamkham Viphavanh in a letter and accepted his invitation to his visit official visit to Laos.