Road Completed Between Bokeo Airport and Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone

Bokeo has announced the completion of a new road connecting Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone to Bokeo international airport.

The construction of the road in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone reportedly began in the end of 2020.

It is 4 lanes wide.

The road is now 100% complete and operational. It cost more than USD 50 million to construct.

The road, known as the ‘Airport Road,’ had to be cut through a winding and rocky mountain range, making construction strenuous and slow.

The new road is well-lit and lined with trees and flowers, making it one of the most beautiful roads in the area.

Meanwhile, construction of the new international airport in Bokeo Province is more than 70% complete. It will open for use at the end of this year.