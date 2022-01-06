New International Airport in Bokeo Province to Open in March



A new international airport in Bokeo Province is scheduled to be completed and open for use by March this year.

Construction of the airport in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone is nearing completion and is expected to open in the near future, Lao National Radio reports.

The first phase of construction is valued at USD 150 million.

Deputy Governor of Bokeo Province, Mr. Khamphaya Phompanya, said on Friday that the new international airport has major potential for attracting more domestic and international tourists to Bokeo Province.

“Construction of Bokeo International Airport has been underway for two years and is nearly complete. Aircraft have tested take-offs and landings at the airport site, as well as communication systems and airport facilities,” said Mr. Khamphaya.

Local airlines Lao Airlines and Lao Skyway both flew their aircraft to the new airport to test facilities.

The airport will feature a 2,500-meter runway that can accommodate small-to-medium-sized planes such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing B737 which will be able to take off and land in accordance with international standards.

Bokeo International Airport is located in Simuang Ngan Village, Ton Phueng District, about five kilometers from the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone.

Meanwhile, an upgrade of the original Bokeo Airport in Huayxay District has been delayed.