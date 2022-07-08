Vice President of Laos Bids Farewell to Outgoing Israeli Ambassador

Concluding missions in Vietnam and Laos, Israeli Ambassador Nadav Eshcar paid a courtesy call on the Vice President of Laos yesterday at the National Assembly.

KPL reports that Vice President of Laos, Ms. Pany Yathoutou, welcomed the visit by the outgoing Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam and Laos, Mr. Nadav Eshcar.

Ms. Pany Yathoutou congratulated and expressed her thanks to Mr. Nadav for successfully carrying out his duties as Ambassador to Laos.

Mr. Nadav, for his part, thanked the Vice President for her warm welcome and all government departments and organizations for helping facilitate the strengthening of relations between Laos and Israel.

On Tuesday, the Israeli ambassador also paid a farewell visit to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Phoxay Khaikhamphitoun congratulated Ambassador Nadav on successfully completing his diplomatic mission in Laos after nearly five years, from 2017 to 2022.

The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister thanked the ambassador for assistance provided to Laos by Israel in areas such as human resource development, education, and agricultural development.

On the same day, the Israeli Ambassador and his delegation met with Lao Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Mr. Phet Phomphiphak, to exchange experiences on cooperation between the two countries in the fields of agriculture and agronomy.