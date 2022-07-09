Laos Leaders Send Condolences Following Death of Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Leaders from Laos have joined the international community in sending condolences to Japan following the shocking death of Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Mr. Shinzo Abe yesterday.

Mr. Abe was assassinated Friday in the western Japanese city of Nara during public campaigning for a Liberal Democratic Party colleague in Japan’s Upper House elections.

President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith offered condolences in messages to their Japanese counterparts.

A message of condolence sent to His Majesty Japan’s Emperor Naruhito from Lao head of state and Party Secretary-General Thongloun Sisoulith read:

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the sudden departure of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, on 8 July.

I maintain fond memories of working closely with Mr. Shinzo Abe in the past to promote and deepen the relations and cooperation between our two countries, and the upgrading of the relationship between Laos and Japan to a strategic partnership.

I would like to pay tribute to the outstanding achievements and contributions of His Excellency Shinzo Abe, and on behalf of all the people of Laos, and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences and condolences to Your Royal Highness and to the Government and people of Japan, especially to His Majesty’s family.

May Shinzo Abe’s soul rest in peace.”

A message from Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh to his counterpart, Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, read:

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the sudden departure of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated while he was speaking on behalf of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan in Nara.

Mr. Shinzo Abe has been an important leader and has made a significant contribution to guiding and leading Japan as well as promoting relations and cooperation in regional and international fora, as well as making significant contributions to promoting and deepening the long-standing relations and cooperation between Japan and Laos.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, as well as on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences and condolences to you and to you and to the Government and people of Japan, especially to the family of His Excellency Shinzo Abe on this sad occasion.”

The message from Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith to Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hayashi Yoshimasa, read as follows:

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the sudden departure of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

Mr. Shinzo Abe was a visionary leader who made significant contributions to the leadership and advancement of Japan in the regional and international arenas, as well as significant contributions to the promotion and deepening of the long-standing relations and cooperation between Japan and Laos.

On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences and condolences to the Government and people of Japan, and especially to the family of His Excellency Shinzo Abe.

May Shinzo Abe’s soul rest in peace.

In a message posted by the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Goverment of the Lao PDR says it “condemns acts of violence in all forms,” as well as expressing “deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government and people of Japan and to the family of former Prime Minister Mr. Shinzo Abe.”

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made visits to Laos in November 2013 and in September 2016.

Laos and Japan formally established diplomatic relations in March 1955.