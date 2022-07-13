Chubb and Royal Brunei Airlines enter into travel insurance partnership

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 July 2022 – Chubb and Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) announced a partnership to offer travel insurance to the airline’s passengers. The partnership has been launched in Brunei with more countries and territories to follow in subsequent phases.

Chubb’s travel insurance offers extensive coverage for accidents, unexpected overseas medical expenses (including COVID-19 medical cover) and travel inconvenience (including loss of luggage, travel documents and trip cancellation). In addition, passengers will have access to medical and travel services provided by Chubb Assistance’s 24-hour hotline, should they require help or advice during their trip.

The benefits are tailored to suit each traveler’s individual needs and they can simply add travel insurance during their online flight booking process on flyroyalbrunei.com.

Mr. Sabirin Hj Abd Hamid, Acting CEO of Royal Brunei Airlines, said, “At Royal Brunei, we aim to offer our passengers a seamless end-to-end experience, from booking their tickets to the end of their travel journey. This partnership with Chubb comes at a perfect time to provide them with peace of mind and a fuss-free booking experience for their upcoming travels. With the current open border situation, and shortage of staff in the travel industry globally, it is timely RB partnered with Chubb to provide a solution to manage any disruptions our passengers may encounter, that is beyond the control of the airline. In addition to the competitive travel insurance pricing, 24/7 assistance and coverage for COVID-19, passengers can purchase their travel insurance together with their air tickets or via Manage My Booking. The travel insurance is available now for the Brunei market and will soon be available for our other markets.”

Mr. Brian Hogan, Chubb’s Regional Head of Leisure & Business Travel in Asia Pacific said, “The launch is timely as travel rebounds across the globe. Borders are reopening and mobility restrictions are progressively being lifted. With travel insurance, including COVID-19 medical cover, travelers are regaining their confidence to take to the skies to explore the world again. We are proud of our collaboration with Royal Brunei Airlines to provide their passengers with peace of mind on their travels.”

The collaboration includes Hepstar, an aggregator of ancillaries and promises to deliver a range of products and bundles to complement Chubb’s travel insurance and improve the booking and travel experience of Royal Brunei Airlines’ passengers.

Brett Dyason, CEO of Hepstar said, “We’ve enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Chubb as they share our vision of changing the way travel insurance and other ancillaries are packaged and perceived by travelers. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to delivering a great customer experience for the passengers of Royal Brunei Airlines.”

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide.

Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

About Royal Brunei Airlines

Royal Brunei Airlines currently operates a fleet of fourteen aircraft comprising five Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, seven Airbus A320NEOs and two Airbus A320CEOs. In 2019, RB received a Five Star rating from the 2020 APEX Official Airline RatingsTM and was ranked 66th in the top 100 airlines in the world and awarded Four Stars at the 2019 SKYTRAX Awards. Further cementing its position among the world’s favourite airlines, RB was ranked by TripAdvisor users as favourites in Travellers’ Choice Regional Airlines (Asia) for the past three years.

In 2020, RB was voted Leading Cabin crew in both the Asia and World regions in World Travel Awards 2020. In 2021, Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) was awarded the highest seven-cstar ratings against COVID-19 by the world’s best one-stop airline safety and product review website www.airlineratings.com. RB also emerged as the winner for Asia’s Leading Airline –Business Class 2021 together with Asia and World’s Leading Cabin Crew 2021 at World Travel Awards 2021.

About Hepstar

Hepstar is a business to business based technology company that provides travel ancillary revenue optimisation. Hepstar aggregates travel insurance and ancillary product content from various suppliers onto its platform and serves the content to its distribution partners through one simple integration. Hepstar also focuses on maximizing its partners’ revenue through the use of its advanced proprietary tech, including data analysis, anonymized customer profiling, product personalisation, A/B and multi-variate testing, traffic splitting and dynamic marketing content management.

Our value proposition is to maximize our partners’ ancillary revenue by enabling them to gain access to a one-stop shop of global ancillary product content and personalise these offerings to ensure relevancy to the customer and their needs.