Dachser appoints new Country Manager for Malaysia

Mario Morich to lead the Malaysia organization as of July 12, 2022

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 July 2022 – German-based logistics service provider Dachser has a new Country Manager Air & Sea Logistics Malaysia. Mario Morich, who started his new role on July 12, 2022, reports to Jesper Larsen, Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics South East Asia. He succeeds Daniel Pohl, who has taken on a new role within the company.

Mario Morich, Country Manager Air & Sea Logistics Malaysia.

“I am excited to have Mario lead our activities in Malaysia. With his passion for high service levels as well as his in-depth knowledge of Dachser, I am sure Mario will hit the ground running. Together with his team he will bring great value to our customers,” said Larsen.

Morich joined Dachser as a trainee through the company’s work-study program in 2012. After completing the program in Germany, he moved to India and was stationed there for two years. He then relocated to Thailand in 2018. During his time in South Asia, he has held positions in the local Sales organization as well as regional Business Processes and Controlling management. Most recently, he was Controlling Manager Air & Sea Logistics South East Asia.

Morich is now responsible for the company’s Malaysia Business Area and is based in Kuala Lumpur. He is determined to strengthen the company’s footprint in this high-potential market.

“I look forward to working with the Dachser Malaysia team and building on the solid business foundations established by the company’s previous management,” said Morich.

Hashtag: #Dachser

About Dachser

Headquartered in Germany, Dachser is one of the world’s leading logistics providers. Using its own in-house developed IT-systems, the company incorporates transport, warehousing, and value-added services to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions. Thanks to some 31,800 employees at 376 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 7.1 billion in 2021. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 83.6 million shipments weighing 42.8 million metric tons. The logistics service provider is represented by its own organizations in 42 countries/regions.

In Asia, Dachser has branch offices in 43 locations across 12 Business Areas. Its Asia Pacific Regional Head Office is located in Hong Kong. For more information about Dachser, please visit dachser.my