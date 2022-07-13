OPPO Injects Fresh Inspiration into Tech Innovation with the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator Demo Day in Israel

Ten startups joined the Demo Day to pitch their innovations in digital health and accessible technology for the chance to win a place at the global finals of the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL – Media OutReach – 13 July 2022 – OPPO recently completed the Israel leg of its global Demo Day roadshow for the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator in Tel Aviv. Participating in the Demo Day were ten technology startups from Europe and Israel who presented their proposals for innovative tech solutions in the areas of digital health and accessible technology. Participants were competing for a spot at the global final of the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator due to be held later this year. Through the Demo Day and the Innovation Accelerator program, OPPO hopes to connect venture capital resources in Europe and Israel to accelerate the development of high-potential technology and promote innovation in the market.

OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator Held Israel Demo Day

During the Demo Day, OPPO’s Director of Hardware Engineering for Health, Timothy Weadon, shared highlights from OPPO’s own R&D in digital health before inviting a roster of technology experts, industry leaders, and social scientists to explore how the concept of “Virtuous Innovation” could be used to inspire tech startups to help solve some of the biggest issues facing the world today. Speakers included Or Retzkin, co-founder and CEO of EyeControl; Dr. Merav Galili, founding CEO of the Menomadin Foundation; Vanessa Kacherginsky, chief executive officer of The Israeli Forum for Impact Economy; and Yuval Wagner, president and founder of Access Israel.

Timothy Weadon, Director of Hardware Engineering for Health, OPPO (Photo credit: Orit Bar-Or)

“The emergence of new technology brings with its significant impact to our health and wellbeing. The very objective of digitalization in the healthcare space is to enter uncharted territory and bridge the gap between science and engineering,” said Timothy Weadon, Director of OPPO’s Hardware Engineering for Health, “Through the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator, OPPO hopes to spur a new wave of development in medical science applications based on the concept of ‘Virtuous Innovation’ that will empower people to live healthier and happier lives.”

Four startups showcase their innovative solutions and win a spot in the global finals

The rapid development of technology has resulted in certain disadvantaged groups being left behind by society. OPPO initiated the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator in May this year to explore solutions to some of the most urgent issues facing the world today that could help those most marginalized by current technology. This program draws on OPPO’s brand proposition of “Inspiration Ahead” to bring together technology and innovation professionals under the shared belief that Inspiration Matters. By submitting their proposals to the accelerator program, promising startups have the opportunity to receive financial backing and professional support, among many other benefits.



Israel Demo Day – Inspiration Matters (Photo credit: Orit Bar-Or) All proposals submitted to the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator are evaluated under the supervision of a professional Judging Committee against their ability to meet four key criteria: Feasibility, Innovation & Originality, Social Value, and Long-term Potential. Of the ten proposals shortlisted for the Demo Day in Tel Aviv, four proposals were selected to progress to the global final later this year. The four winners (displayed in no particular order) are:

RightHear – The company developed a public space navigation solution for the visually impaired that provides them with a real-time audio description delivered on the app.

SignNow – The company developed an app that provides on-demand sign language translation for deaf persons, interpreters, and hearing persons.

6Degrees LTD – The company developed a user-centric adaptive controller that uses AI to learn and translate individual motion into commands.

SocialMind – The company develops AI & evidence-based interventions for parents of kids with autism.



The next demo day of this year’s OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator will be held in India in early August, after which finalists from around the world will pitch their ideas again for the chance to be crowned the winners of the inaugural OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator at the final roadshow in Shenzhen, China.

For more updates on the upcoming the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator and all upcoming events, please visit oppo.com/en/proposal/

