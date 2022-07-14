Amazing Night Portraits TECNO CAMON 19 Debuts in India

NEWDELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach – 14 July 2022 – On July 12, TECNO brought its latest masterpiece, “Amazing Night Portraits” CAMON 19, to India, the release of which was brilliant, and even phenomenal.

Highlight 1. Drones livened things up.

Hundreds of drones took off in the dark forming the shapes of flower and torch which shimmered red and yellow, implying victory and joy, and in a light bulb pattern. TECNO always insists on continuously innovating.

Then the slogan “GLOW INTO THE NIGHT” and “CAMON 19” flashed in turn in the sky. After that, the camera lens was displayed before the mobile phone body appeared, demonstrating the function of “clear night portraits”. The chip and battery patterns also flashed in the night sky alternately, so were the 18W fast charge and 5,000mAh battery of CAMON 19.

As the “INDIA” and “TECNO” patterns lifted, the big show came to an end. Such a romantic show with a strong technological sense was successfully presented thanks to technicians’ precise calculations and countless drills. The video is now posted on TECNO’s official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram account.

Highlight 2. CAMON 19 will “occupy” Indian landmarks.

To promote CAMON 19 in the Indian market, hoardings will be displayed at many Indian landmarks, including DLF Mall in Nodia, Vasant Vihar Market in Delhi, GVK One Mall in Hyderabad, Vastrapur Lake Gate in Ahmedabad, etc.

CAMON 19, to which TECNO attaches importance, is no “ordinary” smartphone. It has won the German iF Design Awards 2022, one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world, for its industry-first slimmest bezel of 0.98mm.

The industry-first 64MP with RGBW sensor is also the core selling point of CAMON 19. How to use RGBW to get best lowlight pictures? Turn on the Super Night Filter on the upper right corner in Super Night Mode and press the shutter to easily freeze the extraordinary night scene.

CAMON 19 is equipped with a new multi-dimensional hybrid portrait scene, supplemented by 18 kinds of AI Scene Recognition. By integrating camera training data through 1-million-photo tests, the picture is more transparent with excellent details such as brightness, noise, sharpness, displaying night portraits more directly.

The reason for delving into night portraits is that the multi-cultural TECNO is committed to making CAMON 19 show the most beautiful and real locals. Presumably this perfect combination of fashion and technology, CAMON 19, will definitely go wild in India!

