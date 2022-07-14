iZeno, a Google Cloud Partner, Plays a Key Role in Implementing Bank BRI’s Cloud Transformation and Open API Strategy

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 14 July 2022 –



Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Bank BRI) is the oldest and one of the largest banks in the country. It is also Indonesia’s biggest microlender to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). By moving into digital banking, Bank BRI aims to serve the wider population and accelerate financial inclusion across Indonesia.

iZeno and Google Cloud were the partners of choice in helping Bank BRI to shape and advance its cloud journey. iZeno was selected to help Bank BRI develop its cloud transformation and open banking strategy, due to its capabilities in cloud infrastructure management, application modernization, and DevOps consultancy.

To fulfill Bank BRI’s transformation objectives, iZeno deployed Google Cloud solutions like Google Workspace and Apigee, and the Atlassian IT Service Management (ITSM) tool. Apigee was selected as the pivotal platform to accelerate the onboarding of application programming interfaces (APIs) and data integration. Atlassian was used as an end-to-end solution for enabling ease of collaboration, development, testing, and deployment of applications in a DevOps environment. For data migration, iZeno also worked closely with Google Cloud on a data analytics modernization proof of concept (POC). As part of the POC, iZeno is currently developing two applications as a framework and template to onboard more data sources onto Google Cloud.

Mr. Deddy Johari, Managing Director of PT iZeno Teknologi Indonesia, said, “We are delighted to be a Google Cloud partner, which has enabled us to gain Bank BRI’s trust and support in attaining their primary objective of becoming a leader in digital banking.”

Learn more about how iZeno, as a Google Cloud partner, plays a key role in implementing Bank BRI’s cloud transformation and open API strategy:

https://www.izeno.com/case-study/izeno-plays-key-role-in-bank-bris-cloud-and-open-api-strategy/

