MatchLive VIVA Festivals 2022 Bringing Technology Closer to Public and Athletes on Virtual Sports

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 July 2022 –To allow public to enjoy the beauty of Virtual Sports and Art through actual experience on Virtual Cycling, eRacing, eGolf and Virtual Shooting, MATCHLIVE LIMITED set up VIVA Festivals 2022 last Friday to Sunday.

During the event, 4 Hong Kong athletes, were invited to experience Virtual Cycle during the opening ceremony; 8 teams were participated in the MatchLive VIVA Festivals – eCycling Team 50KM relay race, after a 1 hour and 30minutes race, Team uni-Bici-triO-health won the race, Team MK and HKPCC comes 1st and 2nd runner up respectively.

About MatchLive Limited

Founded 2021, MatchLive Limited aims to create a successful and sustainable platform for Virtual Sports’ tournament and community. A future where Virtual Sports is seen as an essential tool in international development and its effectiveness is further enhanced by the cooperation of communities divided by geography but united by shared values. The channels, platforms, media and applications that bring fans closer to the action are constantly evolving.

Mission is to transform traditional sports to embrace digital technology. Secondly, assist National Sports Association (NSA) to enroll Hong Kong eSports Team. Thirdly, bring Hong Kong become the central hub for Virtual Sports events in the world. Last but not least, provide a platform for local and international communities and road to global tournaments.

