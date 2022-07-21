Laos Ranked 95th in World for Passport Strength

The official global passport ranking, the Henley Passport Index, has ranked Laos #95 in the world for the strength of the Lao passport.

The quarterly rankings, which include 199 different passports and 227 destinations, are based on how many countries a passport holder can visit without requiring a visa.

Tied with Laos for #95 are Angola, Burundi, and Cameroon. Lao passport holders have access to 51 nations with their passports.

As the borders have opened following the pandemic, Laos has seen a recent surge in applications for Lao passports.

The rankings for passport strength differ significantly across the ASEAN region: Singapore was ranked 2nd in the world behind only Japan, followed by Malaysia in 13th place, Brunei with a ranking of 22nd, Thailand with 70th, Indonesia with 76th place, the Philippines in 80th place, and Cambodia in 93rd place.

Myanmar’s passport is the weakest in ASEAN, with a rank of 99th.

The strongest passports in the world, according to the Henly Passport Index, are Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Spain, Finland, Italy, and Luxembourg, followed by the countries tied in 5th place: Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden.