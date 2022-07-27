Chinese call center trafficker arrested in Thailand

A Chinese national wanted for smuggling people across borders to work at scam call centers in Laos and Cambodia was apprehended on Saturday at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The Thaiger reports that Chief of Police Suwat Chaengyordsook received a call warning him that a Chinese fugitive wanted on an Interpol ‘Red Notice’ would be traveling to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok the next day.

Zhou Dawei, wanted in China under suspicion of trafficking persons, was arrested by Thai police upon his arrival in Bangkok on Saturday.

He was questioned at the Suvarnabhumi Airport Detention Centre, admitting to smuggling Chinese nationals into Laos and Cambodia.

Thai police placed Dawei on a China Southern Airlines flight to Guangzhou on Monday.

Thailand has taken the lead in working closely with authorities in ASEAN countries to try to stamp out call center crimes and trafficking.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society added the +697 prefix to IP calls, which are untraceable calls that contact center scammers frequently utilize to remain anonymous.

Thailand requested assistance from Laos in March to free Thai citizens trapped in the Golden Triangle SEZ, where they were forced to work in call center scams.