MDRT Celebrates In-Person Global Membership Reunion at 2022 Annual Meeting and Global Conference

PARK RIDGE, Ill. – Media OutReach – 27 July 2022 – The incomparable experience of in-person MDRT member gatherings for leading financial services professionals have returned after two years of virtual meetings, with the MDRT 2022 Annual Meeting in Boston, USA, from June 26-29, and the MDRT 2022 Global Conference in Sydney, Australia, from August 28-31.

MDRT 2022 Annual Meeting Recap

The four-day Annual Meeting in Boston, USA offered more than 170 sessions, featuring motivational Main Platform speakers, thought-provoking Focus Sessions and immersive ConneXion Zone sessions. With the opportunity to network with MDRT’s global, dynamic community of thought leaders, attendees cultivated meaningful relationships and learned tailored strategies for navigating a post-pandemic world – no matter their career stage. In celebration of MDRT’s continued global expansion, MDRT First Vice President Peggy Tsai gave her Main Platform presentation in her native language of Mandarin.

The Annual Meeting featured a total of 172 sessions, including 9 sessions presented by our local Singaporean MDRT members. Some topics covered include ‘Harnessing the infinite power of social media’ by Candice Ong and ‘Building a record-breaking team while achieving Top of the Table’ by Chee Keng Lian in Mandarin.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to share my experiences as a financial consultant, especially on such a global scale. I hope that Singapore’s financial planning profession will continue to prosper and that more of us will have the opportunity to bring our achievements to a larger stage.” added Joyce Chan, one of the Singaporean MDRT members.

The event also offered inspiration from exciting Main Platform speakers, such as Broadway star Alton Fitzgerald White and Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes. Attendees also heard distinguished MDRT members share the proven strategies used to elevate their practice during MDRT Speaks, Focus Sessions and ConneXion Zone sessions. Main Platform content was available via livestream for those who could not attend in person.

“After attending more than 30 MDRT Annual Meetings in person before the pandemic, I’m thrilled we were able to safely gather once again. To have the opportunity to celebrate, learn, and grow together is incomparable,” said MDRT President Randy Scritchfield, CFP, LUTCF. “Experiencing again the comradery of the shared learning environment and the innovative strategies that empower us to continue striving for the next level of success is an unforgettable event.”

Upcoming MDRT 2022 Global Conference

Following the Annual Meeting, MDRT will host its Global Conference in Sydney, Australia between August 28 and 31, 2022. The MDRT Global Conference will be an in-person event with some sessions available through online streaming. Pre-registration is open until August 16, 2022.

Over 120 sessions, including 6 sessions presented by Singaporean MDRT members, are planned. The sessions will feature a diverse range of speakers from well-known experts to MDRT members. Attendees will hear distinguished MDRT members share the proven strategies used to elevate their practice during MDRT Speaks. And for deeper-dives on post-pandemic business strategies and navigating current-day challenges, attendees can choose from a variety of Focus and ConneXion Zone sessions, such as:

‘Importance of follow-ups for case closure’ by Yismin Lim

As everyone continues to move toward a digital working environment, Lim addresses the importance of conducting proper follow-ups during the planning process when face-to-face meetings are not possible.

‘A presentation to close multiple cases’ by Fuji Yeo

Yeo provides a simple yet engaging approach to a presentation style that is sure to help close multiple sales through effective fact-finding.

Program viewing will be available in several time zones and only accessible during the designated dates and times. Additionally, the meeting will offer in-language, region-specific sessions and a multi-language Main Platform for its diverse global membership.

For Court of the Table and Top of the Table members, an exclusive session, focused on reaching next-level success and performing under pressure, will also be available.

Reflecting the caring, charitable spirit of its global membership, this year’s MDRT Foundation Partner for the Annual Meeting and Global Conference, Liter of Light, is from the Philippines. Both gatherings feature a presentation from founders Ami Valdemoro and Illac Diaz, on how the organization uses recycled plastic bottles to bring electricity to 32 countries, providing residents lighter, safer and more enriched lives.

“Regardless of where members are from or where they are in their careers, MDRT continues to be an excellent conduit, allowing for rich connections, shared strategies, and enhanced personal and professional growth,” said MDRT Second Vice President Greg Gagne, ChFC. “As we approach a post-pandemic world, it’s more important than ever to continue evolving and adapting, and we do that by tapping into our fellow MDRT peers, around the globe.”

Interested members can register for the Global Conference here: Home 2022 (mdrt.org)

