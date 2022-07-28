DYXnet SD-WAN Solution has obtained the “SD-WAN Ready 2.0” Certificate

“SD-WAN Ready 2.0” Certificate

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 July 2022 –The China Communications Standards Association’s Computing and Network Integration Industry and Standards Promotion Committee has recently announced a new batch of “SD-WAN Ready 2.0 Test and Evaluation” results at the “SD-WAN Technology Salon and SD-WAN Ready Evaluation Results Conference 2022”. After a list of rigorous testing and evaluations, the SD-WAN solutions of DYXnet, a member of NEOLINK, is able to showcase its high-quality network products and service capabilities that fulfill the industry standard.

The “SD-WAN Ready 2.0” test, is one of the most authoritative SD-WAN standards and certification programs developed by CAICT and partners from the ecosystem, which aims to promote and align the development of the SD-WAN industry through standardization and normalization of SD-WAN products and services, and covering SASE, Zero Trust, IPv6+ and many more aspects.

The evaluation covered multiple aspects of the solution including: service deployment, load balancing, service security, application strategy, fault detection capability, data transmission latency, data transmission speed, etc. DYXnet SD-WAN solution has successfully passed all 19 items in the “SD-WAN Ready 2.0” test requirement, which indicates the quality and technical capabilities are above SD-WAN’s industrial standards and technical norm.

With more than 20 years of solid experience in enterprise network service, DYXnet has integrated its own technology development capabilities and rich pool of resources to develop the DYXnet SD-WAN solution. It supports customers in different business use cases, allowing them to experience high quality, reliable and secure enterprise network services. DYXnet is committed to continuously expand its solution capacity, drive innovations and strengthen network deployment in offering diversified solutions, laying a solid foundation for businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

About DYXnet

DYXnet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET), is a leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China with over 20 years of solid experience. As a NASDAQ-listed company and leading carrier-neutral Internet data center and hybrid cloud services provider in China, VNET has gone further by forming a new sub-brand “NEOLINK” in April 2021, which integrated its New Retailing Unit with DYXnet in providing a suite of diverse solutions for customers in achieving full-cycle digital transformation. We work towards a common goal of delivering innovative solutions with the foresight to identify the evolving needs of our customers and communities.

DYXnet has empowered enterprises to drive business growth with ICT innovations and is committed to provide solutions for our customers through disruptive technologies and services including enterprise network solutions like MPLS and SD-WAN, cloud solutions and data centre services.

We strive to strengthen our dominant position in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region. Among the first ICT service providers in the region to have obtained ISO certifications including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000 1, and ISO 9001, we are also one of the first official members of the China Cross border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance and one of the first SD-WAN service standard drafting units.

For more information about DYXnet, please visit www.dyxnet.com.