Thailand Confirms Second Case of Monkeypox

A Thai man in Bangkok tested positive for monkeypox, the country’s second recorded case since the global outbreak began in May of this year.

The Thaiger reports that Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed that the positive result from Wachira Hospital in Bangkok was confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

The 45-year-old man was tested at the hospital because he had fever, body aches, and swollen lymph nodes, as well as rashes on his genitals, torso, face, and arms.

The man had recently had sexual contact with a foreign male, who is suspected to have carried the virus. The patient will be isolated at the hospital for 21 days.

The first case of monkeypox in Thailand was confirmed after a Nigerian man traveled to Phuket and was admitted to a hospital with monkeypox symptoms.

The 27-year-old man, identified as Osmond Chihazirim Nzerem, fled from a Thai hospital and was later apprehended in Cambodia.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, said that ten people from one household in Bangkok are at high-risk of contracting the virus after having close contact with the Thai man.

All ten will be tested for the virus, their symptoms will be monitored, and they will be tested again in 21 days.

The European Commission recently granted permission to Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic to market its Imvanex vaccine as protection against monkeypox.