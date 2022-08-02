Thai Tour Bus Crash Kills Six in Savannakhet

Thai and Lao nationals heading back from Vietnam were killed in a bus tour accident in Savannakhet yesterday.

Radio Thai Mukdahan reports that the tour bus collided with a truck in Atsaphangthong district, 80 kilometers from Savanakhet.

Two Laotians and three Thais were killed, while seven passengers suffered serious injuries and 12 received minor injuries.

The governor of Mukdahan province, Mr. Chalemphon Mankang, called for immediate assistance, including facilitating transportation and sending the injured to Mukdahan Hospital.

Another bus tour operator said after the incident that the truck was moving quickly when it hit some potholes, causing the driver to lose control of the carriage which then crashed into the tour bus.

The tour groups had left Thailand for 3 nights and 4 days, crossing the Mukdahan-Savannakhet Friendship Bridge to Vietnam.

Mukdahan rescue personnel working under the Thai Consulate evacuated the Thai citizens involved in the accident (including fatalities) back to Thailand.