Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in Greater Bay Area 2022; Hong Kong Creative Industries Summit: Energize Borderless Opportunities

Gear up! Capture the Opportunities amid the Pandemic and Tap into Greater Bay Area Market

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 August 2022 – Organized by the Hong Kong Exporters’ Association, with the support of Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, the business platform “Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in Greater Bay Area 2022” today (3 August) hosted its signature event “Hong Kong Creative Industries Summit: Energize Borderless Opportunities” online (“the Summit”). Officiated by The Honourable Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Summit gathered leaders from different sectors to share their ideas on how local industrial design and SMEs can develop their businesses in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the “Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in Greater Bay Area 2022” aims to support the venture of Hong Kong’s original designs, brands and services into the GBA market. One of its signature events is the Summit which brought together key figures from local commercial sectors, design leaders and scholars to identify opportunities and trends in the GBA, discuss policies related to, for example, intellectual property protection and taxation, and deliberate on winning strategies to facilitate Hong Kong industrial design and SMEs to benefit from and expand their footprints in the GBA.

In his welcome speech, Mr. Eric Sun, Chairman of the Hong Kong Exporters’ Association, shared “The GBA market is full of business opportunities, while it is also full of competition. As its business model is different from that of Hong Kong’s, we have to fully understand the GBA market. As the highlighted event of the ‘Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in Greater Bay Area 2022’ , the summit aims to assist Hong Kong’s design industry professionals to become familiar with the region and allows the expansion of businesses into the GBA market especially in the Mainland. The project will also enhance the exposure of local design products and brands in GBA, utilizing a variety of promotional events, including business exhibitions, online and offline e-commerce platform activities and more. Today, I hope we can take this chance to bring new inspiration to our partners aspiring to tap into in the GBA market and energize borderless opportunities.”

The Summit was streamed online with a business summit in the morning, followed by intensive sessions in the afternoon. In the morning sessions, three keynote speeches were delivered by Mr. Bernie Ting, Director and General Manager of Qualidux International Co. Ltd, Prof. Kam-Fai Wong, Associate Dean (External Affairs) of the Faculty of Engineering, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Mr. Tommy Li, Creative Director of Tommy Li Design Workshop Ltd. Their topics focused on those opportunities that lie ahead of this new wave of economic growth in GBA, building the GBA international innovation and technology hub with the Shenzhen-Hong Kong dual engines and essential elements & strategies of a successful brand.

A panel of experts from various fields presented during the intensive sessions in the afternoon, including Mr. Zhang Yizhou, China Patent Attorney, Attorney-at-Law, China Patent Agent (H.K.) Ltd., Ms. Ellen Wan, China Trademark Attorney, China Patent Agent (H.K.) Ltd., Mr. Chris Cheung, Product Development Manager of BrandCharger Limited, Mr. Wilson Kwok, Chairman of LKKC CPA Ltd., Mr. Quentin Wong, General Manager of Smart Retail & E-commerce, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, Mr. Rex Cheuk, Director of Yangtao Technology Company Limited, Ms. Emma Zhang Vice President – Marketing of RX Huabo Exhibition Co., Ltd, Mr. Kent Wong, Founder/General Manager of Scopo Creative HK Limited. Mr. Billy Wong, Deputy Director of Research of Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), as the host of the session guided the discussion on product design, brand and marketing showcases, opportunities in the GBA, IP protection, design, taxation, e-commerce, market trend and business development, providing valuable practical information and experience for companies and individuals interested in venturing into the GBA market. The group also answered several insightful questions from the online audiences.

The “Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in GBA 2022” (“the Project”) aims to support the venture of Hong Kong’s original designs, brands and services into the GBA market, create opportunities for local exporters, and facilitate the use of design talent, experience and professional knowledge in the GBA market. Through a series of B2B and B2C activities such as trade fairs, business matching sessions with Mainland buyers, product showcases and pop-up stores, the Project brings together SMEs in Hong Kong to synergize on product marketing and introduce high quality Hong Kong designs to the GBA.

The Project has rolled out its physical roving exhibitions with the first stop showcasing gifts, home and houseware, lifestyle, baby and child care, pet care and other products at HKTDC Design Gallery (G/F, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong) for free admission until 21 August 2022. The roving exhibitions will then continue in different GBA cities, with a view to fostering exchanges among different design disciplines and talent to create business opportunities for Hong Kong design sector and SMEs.

About Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in Greater Bay Area 2022

Organized by the Hong Kong Exporters’ Association and sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, the “Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in GBA 2022” is a business platform that aims to facilitate Hong Kong original design products, brands and design services to explore the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area markets through a series of B2B trade fairs, business matching sessions with Mainland buyers, and B2C showcases and pop-up stores to bring new development opportunities for the Hong Kong design industry, export community, manufacturers and SMEs. Please visit www.shksd.org for more details.

About The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association

The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association (HKEA) is a non-profit making trade association registered under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance in May 1955 as a company limited by guarantee. We are committed to expanding business opportunities and developing Hong Kong as a trading hub for exporters. To provide a better service to our members from service industries, especially the Import and Export trade service, we liaise with the government, initiate various projects and organize seminars, luncheons, trade missions and exhibitions in order to help our members capitalize on new market opportunities. In addition, we also disseminate the latest local and international trade information in a timely manner and help exporters gain additional exposure via online product promotions and searching services, to promote Hong Kong’s export trade and to enhance its competitiveness. For more information, please visit: www.hkexporters.org.hk

About CreateHK

Create Hong Kong is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK has been sponsoring the “Hong Kong Smart Design Awards” (formerly known as “Hong Kong Smart Gifts Design Awards”) since 2012 and the “Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in GBA 2022” in 2022 to promote Hong Kong design.

Website: www.createhk.gov.hk

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.