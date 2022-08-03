Media OutReach Newswire Strengthens Distribution Network in Australia

Guarantees up to 23 online news postings in Australia

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 August 2022 – Media OutReach Newswire, Asia Pacific’s first global newswire strengthened its distribution in Australia by partnering 23 Australian media to provide guarantee online news posting in the country. With the new additions of the online content partners, Media OutReach Newswire is the only global press release distribution company that offers the most online news posting for press release distribution to Australia.

“Media OutReach Newswire constantly invests in strengthening press release distribution results for our clients country-by-country in both online news media partnership as means to provide guarantee news posting and in building journalists and editors database. The 23 guaranteed online news posting strengthens our capabilities in delivering quality news releases that are interesting to the Australian readers and supports our clients in building their communication success in Australia,” Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire said.

For Australia, Media OutReach Newswire has a comprehensive distribution network that owns a database of more than 14,000 journalists and editors who actively opened their clients’ press releases covering 340 news beat and over 7,500 publications for Australia. Its extensive journalist database includes national, regional, and local town media. Among the popular news beat categories are arts and culture, business and finance, cryptocurrency, ESG, Fintech, healthcare, mining, pharmaceutical, retail and consumer products, technology, travel & hospitality and so on.

Media OutReach Newswire partners with reputable media partners within Asia Pacific and internationally to provide guarantee online news posting as the online news posting helps our clients to have immediate visibility online. This online visibility not only is important in building brand trusts with their clients and stakeholders but also with search algorithms to influence organic search ranking. For any press release distribution, Media OutReach Newswire provides a minimum of 130 online news posting to authentic news websites across Asia Pacific and internationally.

Hashtag: #MediaOutReachNewswire #MediaOutReach

About Media OutReach Newswire

Founded in 2009, Media OutReach is the first global newswire founded in the Asia Pacific region with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and with its headquarters in Hong Kong. Media OutReach constantly invests in its distribution network and post release report to deliver an authentic service that connects clients to journalist, build online visibility, empower their SEO and social media.

Media OutReach Newswire is the only global press release distribution company that owns its distribution network across 25 countries in the Asia Pacific; possessing a database of more than 140,000 journalists, 400 trade categories, 65,000 media titles, and has partnership with more than 500 real media to provide guarantee real online news posting for their clients’ news releases.

With proprietary technology at its core, Media OutReach disrupts the newswire industry by delivering multimedia and multilanguage directly to journalists and provides post release reports that offer reporting options that helps PR professional to reports efficiently and quickly. With its ownership of its distribution, their reports include insights into journalists accessing the news by publication and country.

In 2021, Media OutReach was named “the Most Important and Influential Asian PR Distribution Service provider for Asia Pacific Region” by TMCnet, the world’s leading trade online media website covering communications and technology. Media OutReach was also named “2021 OPPO Partner of the Year” by OPPO Global, the world’s leading smart device manufacturers and innovators. For more information, please visit https://www.media-outreach.com/