Sithandone SEZ Unveils New Development Projects

The Sithandon special economic zone has began the construction of two major development projects in Four Thousand Islands.



The project plans were finalized on 25 July after 45 days of discussion by the government and contractors. The Mekong Intercontinental hotel, one of the projects, is projected to be the highest hotel Laos. The other project involves the construction of a large warehouse.

Mr. Xu Liang, Head Technical Officer of Si Phan Don New Economic Zone Construction Department, said that both aerial and geological surveys of the area are expected to be completed by the end of September, with the groundbreaking ceremony after rainy season.

The paired buildings of the hotel will be shaped like khaen, a traditional national instrument of Laos. The new hotel will be a height of over 238 meters.

Construction of a new 120,000-square-meter storage facility began on the same day as the hotel’s construction. The warehouse is expected to improve logistics systems between Thailand, Cambodia, China, and Laos.

The new economic zone in Four Thousand Islands will also be developed with construction projects including hotels, golf courses, and a fish breeding project.

The two new construction development projects are part of the Sithandone Special Economic Zone’s first phase, which was expected to be worth around USD 600 million in 2018.

The first phase of construction of the Sithandone Special Economic Zone project began in 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in 2025.