Laos Supports “One-China Policy” Amid US Politician’s Visit To Taiwan  

US House Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has prompted the Lao government to reiterate its support of the “One-China policy” which asserts that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

The Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the issue criticizing the raising of tensions in the region, instead calling for peace.

The statement from the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called Taiwan “an inalienable part of China,” going on to say that Laos “opposes any intention aiming at creating a situation for ‘two China’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan’.

“The Lao PDR reiterates its support for the policy of the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the national unification by peaceful means,” the statement read.

Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years yesterday when she landed in Taipei.

Pelosi spoke in support of Taiwan’s self-governance, prompting China to run military drills near the strait of Taiwan.

The US House Speaker’s words have prompted responses from China and other nations in the region, including Vietnam.