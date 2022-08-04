Equities First Holdings Partners with Nimsdai Purja MBE, Breaking the New World Records of Mount Everest

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 August 2022 – Equities First Holdings partnered with Nimsdai Purja MBE, professional mountaineer, in conquering the world’s tallest mountain range in a record-breaking fashion in May 2022. Nimsdai successfully completed his summit attempt and set two new world records in the process: summiting Everest, Lhotse and Kanchenjunga in eight days, 23 hours and 10 minutes without oxygen; and completing the Everest to Lhotse traverse without oxygen in just 26 hours. Such accomplishments realised Equities First Holdings’ aspirations in the partnership: to inspire and fulfil higher human potential through teamwork, knowledge and genuine relationships.

Born and raised in Nepal, Nimsdai discovered his passion in mountaineering in 2012 during his time serving in the UK Special Boat Service (SBS), the most highly regarded elite unit in the British military. He rose to international fame with the Netflix documentary “14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible”, in which his successful endeavour in summiting 14 of the world’s highest mountains in record-shattering speed was chronicled.

Mr. Al Christy Jr, Equities First Holdings’ Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Setting two new World Records in under nine days proves what we have always known: Nims is a force of nature. We are delighted Nims has successfully summited Everest as well as Lhotse and Kanchenjunga in record time. As I have mentioned, Nims’ perspective that, with a determined approach and positive mindset, everything in life is possible, aligns precisely with our own business philosophy.” Nimsdai’s ‘always a little higher’ mindset echoes with Equities First Holdings’ equities-based financing vision and business aspirations.

The Equities First Holdings’ financing philosophy

Just as valiant as Nimsdai’s effort in guiding his summiting team to overcome obstacles and reach new heights, Equities First Holdings strives to provide alternative financing solutions to shareholders in need of capital. The Equities First Holdings’ private credit model of financing against equities allows for dynamic asset repositioning, empowering businesses and investors to quickly secure funding for the passing opportunity or looming risk without sacrificing their long-term positions. Through breaking the limitations of traditional financing, Equities First Holdings provides efficient access to progressive capital, thus long-term opportunities. Ultimately, the interests of Equities First Holdings and their partners are aligned through temporary integration of the equity into Equities First Holdings’ portfolio, fostering strong relationships and motivating mutual growth.

Eyes above the waves in turbulent times

Overcoming the quick-changing financial landscape is part of Equities First Holdings’ core business value. From the recurring waves of COVID affecting local economies to international conflicts threatening supply chains, from rising food and energy costs exacerbating inflation to the recent U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike triggering a global recession, the current conditions can be daunting to businesses and investors alike. Equities First Holdings is a staunch believer in building relationships with partners in varying situations and creating long-term value through Equities First Holdings’ equities-based financing model. The current market cycle favours liquid holdings, diligent long-term investing decisions and diversification, all of which Equities First Holdings’ funding is an answer for. With non-recourse capital, Equities First Holdings sets partners in a sound financial position to right the ship or capitalise on fleeting opportunities, laying a stronger foundation for the next bull market.



About Equities First Holdings

Founded in 2002, Equities First Holdings is a global investment firm specialised in long-term equities-based financing. Equities First Holdings’ equities-based financing approach overcomes traditional limitations and redefines the financing experience through providing efficient access to capital for listed companies, entrepreneurs and investors against publicly traded securities. The total value of loans transacted is more than US$4 billion as of May 2022. Equities First Holdings’ investment strategy involves a diverse portfolio across global markets and sectors. The talented investment team generates alpha on each position, Equities First Holdings invests in quality securities based on robust fundamental and technical analysis, risk management, and ongoing trading and portfolio rebalancing activities. Equities First Holdings’ risk management policy forbids short-selling or lending assets to third parties.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, United States, Equities First Holdings’ international footprint reaches twelve offices in eight countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, China, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia. Equities First Holdings is licensed and/or registered in all jurisdictions where required. As both a equities-based financing provider and a value investor, Equities First Holdings is the pioneer of Progressive Capital – a partnership approach to investment, rooted in respect, mutual interest and understanding. Equities First Holdings delivers liquidity solutions that are vital, transformative and move partners forward.

